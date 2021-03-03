Morris headed to the locker room during Tuesday's game at Boston after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 31-year-old had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 15 minutes before going down during the second quarter. Morris remained on the court for a few minutes and appeared shaken up as he went to the locker room, so he seems unlikely to retake the court Tuesday.