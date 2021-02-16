Morris finished with 32 points (11-15 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 125-118 victory over the Heat.

Almost everything about this performance screams unsustainable and so we need to take a step back before declaring him a must-roster player. The Clippers were without a host of their regular starters and so that alone should be a red flag. That said, he has been a top-60 player over the past two weeks, and as long as Paul George (toe) is out, he is worth standard league consideration.