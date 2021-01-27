Morris tallied 10 points (3-9 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Clippers' 108-99 loss to the Hawks.

Given that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were both sitting out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19, Morris' usage rate (21 percent) and overall output registered as a disappointment. While Morris should still benefit to some degree if the two co-stars remained sidelined throughout LA's six-game road trip, Reggie Jackson, Lou Williams and Luke Kennard proved to be the bigger winners Tuesday.