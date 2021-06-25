Morris (knee) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 4 against the Suns, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Morris continues to deal with a knee injury to begin the series, but he's been able to play through the issue recently. However, he'll still test his knee prior to Saturday's matchup.
