Marcus Morris said he is a game-time decision in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors due to a stomach, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Morris was slated to start for the sixth straight game Tuesday, but now his status is in question. If he's unable to suit up, Brandon Boston, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington are all candidates to replace him in the starting five.
