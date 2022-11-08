Morris finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes against the Jazz in a 119-117 victory Monday.

Morris continued his steady scoring for the Clippers in the win, recording his seventh double-digit point total through nine contests this season. The veteran forward has reached the 20-point mark on three occasions while ranking second on the squad with 15.3 points per game. Morris is also posting per-game averages of 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 three-pointers.