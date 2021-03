Morris notched 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

Morris has started seven games in a row for the Clippers and has taken full advantage of the opportunity, scoring in double digits each time and reaching the 20-point mark in two of his last three appearances. He is averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.9 percent from three-point range during that seven-game stretch.