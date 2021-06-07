Morris finished Sunday's Game 7 win over Dallas with 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt) and five rebounds.

Morris was the difference-maker for the Clippers, who drained 20 three-pointers as a team and were able to survive a 46-point eruption from Luka Doncic. Morris did almost all of his damage from beyond the arc, setting a new season high in three-pointers in just 30 minutes of action after playing 42 minutes in each of the previous two contests. On most nights, Morris is more of a role player, but when he's hot from three he can be a major value in DFS contests.