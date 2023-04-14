Head coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Morris (back) is healthy and expected to be part of the Clippers' postseason rotation, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers' official injury report for Sunday's Game 1 clash against Phoenix won't drop until Saturday, but it appears the veteran forward will be good to go after missing the final seven games of the regular season. Across 65 appearances, Morris averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.1 minutes per game.