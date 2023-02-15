Morris (stomach) is listed in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Warriors.
He was previously considered a game-time call, so the Clippers will likely monitor him throughout the game. Morris will be looking to build on his momentum after scoring 15 points with four 3-pointers in his last outing against the Bucks on Feb. 10.
