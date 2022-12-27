Morris registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 142-131 overtime victory over the Pistons.

Morris was solid throughout the contest, scoring nine points on 3-of-6 shooting in the first half before knocking down two of four shots for another seven points in the third quarter as the Clippers handed Detroit its sixth straight loss. The Los Angeles forward has scored in double figures in all but one game this month and has hit three three-pointers in each of his last three contests.