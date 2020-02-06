The Knicks agreed Thursday to trade Morris to the Clippers in exchange for Maurice Harkless and a future first-round pick, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

Earlier this week, the Knicks appeared to be leaning toward retaining Morris and working out an extension with him, but the team seemingly changed its stance after firing team president Steve Mills on Tuesday. Morris had enjoyed a career-best season for New York, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.3 minutes while converting at an impressive 43.9 percent clip from distance. He may not notice much of a reduction in playing time as he heads West, but expect Morris' usage rate -- and his overall fantasy value -- to drop precipitously while he takes more of a back seat on offense to the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams. Morris could be ready to debut for his new team in the Clippers' next game Saturday at Minnesota.