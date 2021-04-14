Morris scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

With Kawhi Leonard (foot) in street clothes, Morris stepped up as the second option for the Clippers while Paul George took the lead against his former club. It's the fifth time in his last 10 games Morris has produced at least 20 points, but the veteran forward also scored in single digits four times, leaving him with averages of 16.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.1 threes and 0.9 assists for that stretch.