Morris produced 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over Utah.

Morris kept his foot on the gas in what was another impressive offensive performance. Once again, a hot shooting night resulted in a victory for the Clippers, this time on the road and without Kawhi Leonard (knee). The veteran has been a key piece for the Clippers throughout the postseason and they will be hoping he can stay hot from the field when they look to wrap up the series in Friday's Game 6.