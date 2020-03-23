Morris averaged 9.0 points on just 36.6 percent shooting in nine games since the All-Star break.

The Clippers acquired Morris from New York before the deadline, but he was somewhat of a disappointment prior to the suspension of the season. Morris scored in double-digits in five of his first six games with the Clippers, but over his last six games, he shot just 33.3 percent from the field, including 20.7 percent from beyond the arc (4.8 3PA/G). In a high-profile loss to the Lakers on Mar. 8, Morris scored just one point on 0-of-9 shooting in 29 minutes.