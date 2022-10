Coach Ty Lue indicated Monday that Morris (rest) will start at power forward to open the 2022-23 season, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris started every game he played in last year as well, but that was with Kawhi Leonard missing the entire season due to a partially torn ACL. With Leonard back in the mix for 2022-23, the power forward spot came down to Morris and Nicolas Batum, who looks likely to appear off the bench.