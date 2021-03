Morris is questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a right calf contusion, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Morris is a late addition to the injury report and has been deemed questionable just a couple hours before tipoff. Kawhi Leonard (foot) has already been ruled out, so the Clippers will be shorthanded even if Morris plays. Both players being sidelined would mean extra responsibilities for Luke Kennard, Patrick Patterson, Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann.