Morris was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Rockets due to rest purposes, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Morris was replaced by Patrick Patterson in the starting lineup for Friday's game. Patterson and Nicolas Batum should see increased run for the Clippers while Morris is unavailable. Since Morris' absence is due to rest purposes, he could return to the court Monday against the Pelicans.
