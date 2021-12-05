Morris notched 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Kings.

Morris has scored 21 points in each of his last two games after scoring no more than 13 points in any contest prior to Friday. He has been red-hot from three-point range over the two-game hot stretch, making 10 of 15 attempts from beyond the arc. The veteran is showing that he can still contribute offensively, but his lack of production in other areas and overall inconsistency is keeping him on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues.