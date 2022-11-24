Morris accumulated 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 loss to the Warriors.

Los Angeles played without both Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring) on Wednesday, and Morris stepped in to lead the team in scoring. The veteran forward also tied a season high with two steals and knocked down three triples for the third time in his past four games. Morris has remained a steady source of offense and boards for the Clippers this season, as he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers over 30.8 minutes per game.