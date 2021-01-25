Morris (illness) doesn't appear on the Clippers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game at Atlanta, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris sat out Sunday's 108-100 win over the Thunder with a stomach ailment, but his absence from the report suggests the veteran forward is feeling healthy again as Tuesday's contest approaches. Meanwhile, stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (hamstring) have been ruled out for Tuesday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though it's unclear if either tested positive for the virus. In any case, their absences for at least one game should clear the way for the likes of Morris, Lou Williams and Luke Kennard to see healthy bumps in minutes and usage.