Morris ended Saturday's 114-107 win over Washington with 19 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

Morris scored 15 of his 19 points from beyond the arc, drilling a season-high five triples. He's put up double digits in four of his last five contests, though he hasn't contributed much outside of points and rebounds of late. Morris is averaging 13.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 25 matchups this year.