Morris (illness) is expected to come off the bench for the Clippers for the remainder of the season once he returns to health, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris was forced to miss Monday's contest against Chicago due to illness, and Nicholas Batum made the most of his chances by knocking down eight triples to lead the team in scoring. This appears to have been the final straw for head coach Ty Lue, who after the game stated that he expects to roll with Batum as the starting power forward down the stretch. Morris has yet to come off the bench in a contest this year, but he'll likely shoulder a 15-to-20-minute workload as a reserve.