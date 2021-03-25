Morris had 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Morris has started each of the Clippers' last five games and has been a productive scorer in that stretch, as he has scored in double digits in each one of those contests -- in fact, this 20-point output represents his fifth game of the season with at least 20 points. He is averaging 15.4 points per game over that aforementioned five-game stretch.