Morris collected 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal for the Clippers, in their 128-111 victory over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

After tying a season-high in points Friday, Morris followed it up by having a new season-high Sunday. The forward has only three 20-point games this season but has had one in two straight. Morris also took a season-high 14 shots and was asked to be a bigger part of the offense with Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) and Paul George (toe) both unavailable. The veteran has come off the bench in every game this season and contributed 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. If the Clippers' stars both miss more time, expect Morris to continue to have an expanded offensive role.