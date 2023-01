Morris ended Sunday's 112-98 win over the Mavericks with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes.

Morris continues to trend in the wrong direction, a slide that has seen him fall outside the top 150 for the season. While he was able to carve out a 12-team role earlier in the campaign, the Clippers are now relatively healthy, meaning Morris is simply required to do less. Given the lack of upside, he can safely be dropped in all standard formats.