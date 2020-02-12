Clippers' Marcus Morris: Modest numbers in big minutes
Morris posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 110-103 loss to the 76ers.
Playing time wasn't an issue for Morris despite both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George suiting up in the loss, but the 30-year-old's usage predictably suffered while he shared the court with the two superstars. It's clear that Morris won't get the sort of opportunity he received with a rudderless Knicks squad earlier this season, but if he can replicate this sort of line on a regular basis, he'll at least keep himself relevant in 12-team leagues.
