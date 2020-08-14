Morris is not in the starting five for Friday's game against the Thunder, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Coach Doc Rivers is starting a skeleton crew, but Morris has not officially been ruled out. That said, we shouldn't be surprised if he gets the day off. JaMychal Green is starting at power forward against OKC.
