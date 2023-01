Morris (knee) isn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Morris missed the Clippers' last contest Sunday against Houston due to a knee injury, but he was able to practice Monday and should be ready to go Tuesday evening. He's averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five contests.