Morris (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Heat, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Morris sat out Wednesday against Orlando due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be back in action for the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.
