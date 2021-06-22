Morris (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's Game 2 against Phoenix, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Morris was limited to 21 minutes in Game 1 due to knee troubles, but the issue doesn't appear serious enough to land him on the injury report. The veteran has started in every game of the playoffs so far for the Clippers, and that trend looks likely to continue in Game 2.
