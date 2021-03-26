Morris (calf) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Spurs, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Morris was a late addition to Thursday's injury report due to a right calf contusion, and he won't be in the starting lineup against the Spurs. The Clippers haven't announced whether Morris is inactive Thursday, but Patrick Patterson will take his place in the starting five.
