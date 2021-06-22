Morris (knee) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Morris wasn't on the team's most recent injury report, but he's going to still test his sore left knee before Game 2. He's struggled over the past two games, as he's averaged just 6.5 points on 33.3 percent shooting.
