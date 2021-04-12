Morris finished with 33 points (13-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 victory over the Pistons.

Morris poured in a season-high 33 points as the Clippers held off a tenacious Pistons outfit. Prior to this game, Morris had scored in single-digits in three straight contests. The absence of Kawki Leonard (rest) was certainly a contributing factor here, allowing Morris to take on more of the offensive load. That said, Morris has been able to maintain a meaningful role and can be useful as a points streamer in competitive leagues.