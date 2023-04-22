Morris posted nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 loss to the Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Morris moved into the starting lineup but offered very little resistance against a Suns team full of confidence. Things are looking bleak for the Clippers right now, playing without their two best players, down 3-1 in the series and heading back to Phoenix. Whether he starts or now, Morris' days of being a valuable contributor appear to be behind him.