Morris recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and an assist across 32 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Morris excelled on both sides of the ball, providing a clear reminder of his considerable defensive skills. When he combines that with a superb night of shooting, his value skyrockets. If the Clippers hope to neutralize Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in this series, they'll need Morris' veteran presence on defense. Although his overall production took a dip after joining the Clippers mid-season, he was enjoying a career year with the Knicks, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over 43 games.