Morris (knee) won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jazz, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Morris will be held out for the duration of the preseason for the Clippers, but the injury seems to be minor, so he may suit up for next week's regular season debut against the Lakers.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Considered day-to-day•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Will not play Sunday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Back with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Productive in Game 1 blowout•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Ejected in Sunday's victory•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: On point with two-way game•