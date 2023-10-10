Morris (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Jazz, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Morris will miss back-to-back games to start preseason action. The severity of the groin issue remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will arrive Oct. 17 versus Denver.
