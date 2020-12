Morris (knee) will not play Friday against the Nuggets, Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illusrated reports.

Right knee soreness will keep the forward out for a second straight game. In his place during the opener, Nicolas Batum played 28 minutes -- three points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals -- and Patrick Patterson saw 20 minutes, posting three points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist.