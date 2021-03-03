Morris will not return to Tuesday's game against the Celtics after suffering a concussion, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Morris was elbowed in the head and went to the locker room during the second quarter. He was assessed, and it was determined he suffered a concussion, so he won't return. Morris should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, but it would be surprising if he played.
More News
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Exits with head injury•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Productive in relief•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Solid in return to bench•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Explodes in upset victory Monday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Starting Monday•
-
Clippers' Marcus Morris: Drills four threes in win•