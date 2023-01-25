Morris has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a rib contusion, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Morris will miss the second half after going down with the injury. Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington could see an uptick in minutes as a result.
