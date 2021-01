Morris scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 18 minutes in a victory over the Warriors on Wednesday.

Morris added two rebounds and two assists while turning the ball over three times. He came off the bench in the win, and it remains unclear whether he will remain in that role with Nicolas Batum playing well to start the season. Morris missed the Clippers' first seven games while dealing with a knee injury.