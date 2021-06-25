Morris posted eight points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 106-92 win over the Suns.

As he deals with a sore left knee, Morris shifted the bench while the team opted to start Terance Mann in Game 3. The veteran forward still saw a decent workload off the bench, and he had an efficient performance as he was just one of three Los Angeles bench players to score. Morris may stick on the bench in Game 4 since the starting lineup switch in Game 3 proved successful.