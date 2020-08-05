Morris had 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to Phoenix.

Morris contributed on both ends of the floor with his best performance of the seeding games thus far. He has been logging heavy minutes and until Montrezl Harrell (personal) returns to Orlando, that should continue to be the case. While he won't have the opportunities he had during his time in New York, Morris has demonstrated the ability to score in bunches and you could do worse as a backend fantasy option.