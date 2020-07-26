Morris registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 scrimmage win over the Wizards.

Morris barely had an opportunity to play with the Clippers before play halted in March, but he averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12 games with his new team. Morris is known league-wide as an excellent lockdown defender, and his insertion into the Clippers' starting lineup provides a solid veteran presence. While his skill-set won't result in superlative fantasy numbers, any player that has a starting role with the fast-paced Clippers is worthy of consideration.