Morris produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 win over the Sixers.

Morris' defensive prowess is an intangible that doesn't show up in a stat line. Still, he was extremely effective in neutralizing the Sixers' interior and had more than one tussle with Dwight Howard, who managed to get ejected for the second time in three days. A calf injury garnered a questionable tag for Morris heading into the game, but it didn't appear to affect him. Barring a setback, he should be ready to go against the Bucks at home Monday night.