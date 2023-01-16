Morris (knee) will participate in Monday's practice session, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Morris was unavailable Sunday against the Rockets due to a left knee contusion, but it's encouraging to see him practicing a day later. His status for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers isn't yet clear, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
