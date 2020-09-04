Morris tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-97 Game 1 victory over Denver.

Morris hit the ground running, connecting on the bulk of his shot attempts as the Clippers blew the game out during a dominant second quarter. To be fair, the defense was nothing to write home about and Morris certainly cashed in on a tired-looking Nuggets squad. This is about as good as it gets for Morris who is unlikely to repeat this kind of performance all too often.