Morris totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and five rebounds over 23 minutes in Sunday's 105-100 loss to the Bucks.

Morris had lackluster results in each of the past two games, but he was slightly more productive during Sunday's narrow loss. The 31-year-old hasn't seen a significant decrease in playing time in his six games since returning to a bench role, and he's now scored in double figures three times across that span.