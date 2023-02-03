Morris (ribs) played 32 minutes and finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in Thursday's 106-105 loss to the Bucks.

On a night in which both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard shot below 40 percent from the field, Morris' relative efficient was essential in keeping the Clippers competitive. Morris, who had missed the Clippers' previous four games with a rib contusion, took on a usual minutes load and came through with some rare production on the defensive end. Considering Morris hadn't recorded any steals in his prior seven appearances, fantasy managers should view the three-steal performance as a major outlier.